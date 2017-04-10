Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Moles...

Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teenage Boy

There are 7 comments on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 15 hrs ago, titled Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teenage Boy. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:

Brunswick, Georgia pastor was found guilty of molesting a teenage boy on Monday following a six-day trial in Glynn County. According to News 4 Jax , Kenneth Adkins -who was previously reported to have homophobic views-was convicted of two counts of aggravated child molestation, five counts of child molestation, and one count of enticing a child.

jcofe

Porterville, CA

#1 7 hrs ago
Yet another "anti-gay bigot" unmasked as being a gay person. How many lives has he hurt by not being able to be himself from an early age.

Born Again Gay

Alpharetta, GA

#2 7 hrs ago
Thank you; Karma
.
;o)

Born Again Gay

Alpharetta, GA

#3 7 hrs ago
jcofe wrote:
Yet another "anti-gay bigot" unmasked as being a gay person. How many lives has he hurt by not being able to be himself from an early age.
He is married and has ten children; more likely driven by sociopathic psychosis than by sex orientation
http://www.mcafee.cc/Bin/sb.html
.
5 of the 8 counts were with a girl
**********
From this link:
'He was convicted of grooming two teens Â— youths he was supposed to be mentoring Â— to have sexual intercourse first in front of him so he could judge if they were doing it properly to eventually joining in on the acts himself.'
http://savannahnow.com/news/2017-04-10/jury-a...
**********
This is undeniable proof that ALL republican evangelical fundamentalists are deplorable perverts

Shanon

Philadelphia, PA

#4 3 hrs ago
Another filthy azz closet Queer pretending to be straight because of his perversion.

Shanon

Philadelphia, PA

#5 3 hrs ago
Queers love young little boys

Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#6 1 hr ago
Of course he was! Why else would he throw up the anti-gay smoke screen. Typical religious hypocrite.

Shanon

Philadelphia, PA

#7 20 min ago
Sick of Bigots and Morons wrote:
Of course he was! Why else would he throw up the anti-gay smoke screen. Typical religious hypocrite.
Typical Queer
Chicago, IL

