Andrew Scott to star in BBC's Gay Britannia season
Andrew Scott, Simon Callow and Sandi Toksvig are among the stars who will take part in a season of BBC programmes marking the 50th anniversary of The Sexual Offences Act 1967. Gay Britannia will mark the half century since the Act partially decriminalised homosexual acts in private between two men over the age of 21 and aims to cast a fresh light on the history of gay Britain.
