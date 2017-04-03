All rise as we revisit Duncan Jamesa ...

All rise as we revisit Duncan Jamesa steamy Gay Times cover shoot

Today is Duncan James' birthday, and what better way to celebrate than by revisiting his rather glorious Gay Times cover shoot from back in 2013. Y'know the one with the red background, the perfectly placed hand and that's the one! The actor and singer - who is currently playing Ryan on Hollyoaks - spoke exclusively to Gay Times about reuniting with his fellow Blue boyband members, and his recent struggles as an out bisexual man in the entertainment industry.

