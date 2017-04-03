Alberta faith-based theatre group tac...

Alberta faith-based theatre group tackles play about notorious hate crime killing of Matthew Shepard

The murder of gay university student Matthew Shepard made headlines around the world. Though it was almost two decades ago, the issue of hate crimes and gay rights still resonates today.

The murder of gay university student Matthew Shepard made headlines around the world. Though it was almost two decades ago, the issue of hate crimes and gay rights still resonates today.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 10 hrs ago
Stephen Jimenez, an investigative journalist, after extensive research has determined that it wasn't a hate crime at all.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/oct/14...
