Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's suspension

Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore lost his effort to regain his job on Wednesday as the Alabama Supreme Court upheld his suspension for urging defiance of the federal courts' landmark rulings allowing gays and lesbians to marry. Moore's fate was in the hands of specially appointed judges who were selected at random after his colleagues on the state's highest court recused themselves, and these judges upheld both the findings that Moore violated judicial ethics with his actions and his suspension for the remainder of his term.

