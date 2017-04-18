Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief R...

Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's suspension

There are 2 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from 14 hrs ago, titled Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's suspension. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore lost his effort to regain his job on Wednesday as the Alabama Supreme Court upheld his suspension for urging defiance of the federal courts' landmark rulings allowing gays and lesbians to marry. Moore's fate was in the hands of specially appointed judges who were selected at random after his colleagues on the state's highest court recused themselves, and these judges upheld both the findings that Moore violated judicial ethics with his actions and his suspension for the remainder of his term.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

cpeter1313

“Reality is better than truth.”

Since: Nov 09

46,870

Indianapolis

#1 12 hrs ago
Well deserved!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rubio s Foam Partays

Philadelphia, PA

#2 8 hrs ago
The backwards citizens of the backwards state re elected him after he got canned for his backwards, theocratic, christianist activities last time, imo; they'll backwardsly do the same this time.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JayBird NE is Jerking and Lurking 15 min Downer Debbie 1
JayBird NE is a habitual liar 23 min Fester 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 36 min Buck 1,438
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 48 min Professor Righteous 69,521
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 48 min enough 25,982
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 53 min Truth 47,819
News 9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f... 1 hr Zackery 22
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC