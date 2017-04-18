Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's suspension
There are 2 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from 14 hrs ago, titled Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's suspension.
Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore lost his effort to regain his job on Wednesday as the Alabama Supreme Court upheld his suspension for urging defiance of the federal courts' landmark rulings allowing gays and lesbians to marry. Moore's fate was in the hands of specially appointed judges who were selected at random after his colleagues on the state's highest court recused themselves, and these judges upheld both the findings that Moore violated judicial ethics with his actions and his suspension for the remainder of his term.
“Reality is better than truth.”
Since: Nov 09
46,870
Indianapolis
#1 12 hrs ago
Well deserved!
#2 8 hrs ago
The backwards citizens of the backwards state re elected him after he got canned for his backwards, theocratic, christianist activities last time, imo; they'll backwardsly do the same this time.
