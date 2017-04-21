After Sex Video, South Korea Accused of Targeting Gay Soldiers 2 hours ago
There are 4 comments on the Bloomberg story from 13 hrs ago, titled After Sex Video, South Korea Accused of Targeting Gay Soldiers 2 hours ago. In it, Bloomberg reports that:
A watchdog group says South Korea's army is hunting down and prosecuting gay servicemen after a video of two male soldiers having sex was posted on the internet earlier this year, stoking fear in an already persecuted minority group. Military investigators looking into the case have threatened soldiers to out their gay peers, confiscated cellphones to check communication records, and even used dating apps to dupe soldiers into revealing their sexual identity, said Taehoon Lim, the head of the Military Human Rights Center for Korea, which tracks down abuses in the armed forces.
#1 5 hrs ago
Yikes!
How disgusting can South Korea get?
Who do they think they are? North Carolina? Chechnya?
We should withdraw all military support to South Korea immediately
Pack our bags and sail away to modern civilization 2017
#3 4 hrs ago
United States needs gays
.
especially now that the states are operating in a republican leadership vacuum
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,544
Kansas City, MO.
#4 3 hrs ago
To think all this time, they had everyone believing North Korea was "the threat"! Guess not. LOL@ SK
#6 1 hr ago
I don't see what's wrong with one or two Korean dishes once in awhile.
