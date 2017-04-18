There are on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 14 hrs ago, titled After sex video, S. Korea accused of targeting gay soldiers. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to visit a public school in Ohio with the president of a national teachers union, who has been among her most vocal critics and has suggested that DeVos doesn't understand... Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to visit a public school in Ohio with the president of a national teachers union, who has been among her most vocal critics and has suggested that DeVos doesn't understand what students need to succeed. An aggressive effort by the state of Arkansas to carry out its first executions since 2005 stalled for the second time this week as courts blocked lethal injections planned Thursday for two inmates.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.