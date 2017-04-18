After sex video, S. Korea accused of targeting gay soldiers
There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 14 hrs ago, titled After sex video, S. Korea accused of targeting gay soldiers.
#1 13 hrs ago
So
While the American Military does the heavy lifting defending South Korea from North Korea .....
South Korea's Military has nothing better to do than to torture gay people?
We need to pull out of South Korea so their military can focus on torturing North Korea; not torturing gay people
