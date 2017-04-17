There are on the National Public Radio story from 14 hrs ago, titled After Coming Out As Gay, A Russian Violinist's New Reality. In it, National Public Radio reports that:

A 23-year-old, Russian-born violinist named Artem Kolesov is capturing international attention after posting a YouTube video in which he comes out as gay. The son of two Pentecostal pastors in a small town an hour away from Moscow, Kolesov says that he has struggled for most of his life to reconcile his sexual orientation with his Christian beliefs and his family's views.

