Actress Patricia Arquette warns transgender people are 'under attack' in US
Actress Patricia Arquette warned transgender people were "under attack" in America as she was honoured by a leading gay-rights group. The Oscar winner, whose transgender sister Alexis died in September, accepted GLAAD's vanguard award in Beverly Hills, California, in recognition of her activist work.
|
