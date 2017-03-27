Actress Patricia Arquette warns trans...

Actress Patricia Arquette warns transgender people are 'under attack' in US

12 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Actress Patricia Arquette warned transgender people were "under attack" in America as she was honoured by a leading gay-rights group. The Oscar winner, whose transgender sister Alexis died in September, accepted GLAAD's vanguard award in Beverly Hills, California, in recognition of her activist work.

