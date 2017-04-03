9 gay sex scenes that left television...

9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers feeling hot under the collar

There are 1 comment on the Gay Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled 9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers feeling hot under the collar. In it, Gay Times reports that:

Viewers couldn't get enough of Agron and Nasir's gay romance in Spartacus: Vengeance as the ancient warriors could barely keep their hands off each other for more than five minutes. Their steamiest moment came when they stripped themselves of their leather armour after a day on duty, desperate for a night of passion.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Sizzle

Alpharetta, GA

#1 5 hrs ago
GAYS do love better
.
We're new and improved ;o)

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 23 min cpeter1313 41
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 26 min Billy 1,393
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 33 min Terra Firma 47,064
Looking for a girlfriend for a married bi-sexual (Aug '08) 34 min Mejustme 62
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 57 min Tre H 5,498
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Wondering 25,524
News Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos... 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 19
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 17 hr Akex 69,520
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,171,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC