7th Circuit Victory for Lesbian Worker Shows Why Judges Matter
On April 4, 2017, in a case called Hively v. Ivy Tech Community College , the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on sex, protects lesbian, gay, and bisexual employees.
