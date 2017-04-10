7th Circuit Victory for Lesbian Worke...

7th Circuit Victory for Lesbian Worker Shows Why Judges Matter

15 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

On April 4, 2017, in a case called Hively v. Ivy Tech Community College , the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on sex, protects lesbian, gay, and bisexual employees.

