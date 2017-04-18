53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay Wedding'
There are 1 comment on the Advocate story from Yesterday, titled 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay Wedding'. In it, Advocate reports that:
Authorities in fiercely antigay Nigeria arrested 53 men for attending an unofficial same-sex wedding, though the accused's lawyers say they were actually at a birthday party. Homosexuality, including LGBT events and organizations, has been banned in the central African nation since 2014 and police have aggressively arrested gay and bisexual men since ; punishments include up to 14 years in prison and public whippings .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Advocate.
|
#1 Yesterday
Where is Nikki Haley's statement of heartfelt outrage on this instance of (actual) state perpetrated anti gay bigotry?
Oh wait, the US has already virtually invaded Nigeria, which has a fair amount of oil. The US is, on the other hand, just now ramping up for something against Russia. So that explains that.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|8 min
|SaviorSelf
|5,579
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|10 min
|SaviorSelf
|152
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Lou
|26,112
|Turkey season in Meadow Grove
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|1
|Are You Gay? Take This CIA-Inspired Test to Fin...
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|3
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|11 hr
|Gary
|77
|Tim Farron - pretty offensive' for failing to s...
|12 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|8
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Terra Firma
|47,986
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC