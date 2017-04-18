5 Important Updates You Should Know About Chechnya's Anti-Gay Arrests and Torture
Last Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden said he was "disgusted and appalled" by the reports and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland called the reports "reprehensible." After two weeks of silence from the Trump Adminstration, America's United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley released a statement on Monday saying that America is "disturbed" by the reports.
#1 13 hrs ago
She's never been disturbed by lesser civil rights for lgbt people, but she'd be very disturbed without warmongering to fill her official days.
