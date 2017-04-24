5 documentaries that will make you smarter about sex
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 14 hrs ago, titled 5 documentaries that will make you smarter about sex. In it, SFGate reports that:
Documentaries are powerful learning tools, and our society remains very ignorant about sex, so it stands to reason that there's a lot that we can learn from some good docs dealving into sexuality. While putting together my new book "The Sex Effect" - which examines hidden relationships between sex and culture - I came across a slew of compelling documentaries about sex and society.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Of the three listed at the clickbait page before referring you to the right wing, sketchy, business version of infowars page for the rest, none was about "sex." They were about various lgbt issues, however.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 min
|No Surprise
|5,652
|Franklin Graham's Alma Mater Forcing Staff To P...
|15 min
|Prosperity Fundie...
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,519
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,191
|Turkey season in Nebraska
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|1
|Freaky Friday Turdkey Shack
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|2
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|11
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|pissed
|25,359
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC