10 Things to Know for Monday

Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|54 min
|Truth
|47,100
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Strel
|25,547
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|2 hr
|Dover Ross
|56
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,395
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Governor Bentleys...
|68
|The Battered Wife Syndrome Of The Human Rights ... (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Governor Bentleys...
|48
|Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ...
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|No Surprise
|5,504
