1,100 strangers showed up at his home for sex. He blames Grindr
There are 1 comment on the WPMT-TV York story from 16 hrs ago, titled 1,100 strangers showed up at his home for sex. He blames Grindr. In it, WPMT-TV York reports that:
Over the past five months, Matthew Herrick says that 1,100 men have showed up at his home and workplace expecting to have sex with him. Herrick is suing Grindr, the popular dating app for gay and bisexual men, because of it.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
"According to the complaint, there have been more than 100 reports flagging the fake profiles in Grindr's app, resulting in only generic replies from Grindr ('Thank you for your report.')"
If that's true then grindr's liable. If grindr established a record of quickly shutting down the profiles reported to be fake, which were encouraging unwanted person to show up at his home or business for sex, then grindr isn't liable.
The ex boyfriend who is doing all the stalking is criminally and civilly liable, but he probably doesn't have a lot of financial assets.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 min
|carter county res...
|25,785
|Gay pride assembly at Virginia Beach school pos...
|22 min
|Lube
|8
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|-This And That-
|47,488
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|1,423
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|9 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|6
|Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ...
|9 hr
|Sidney
|55
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|cubeshaker
|61,384
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC