YouTubers claim restrictions targetin...

YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-themed content

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

YouTube says it is looking into why some gay-themed content is being blocked to those browsing YouTube under its "restricted" setting. Several users complained on Twitter that their videos were categorized as "restricted" for no obvious reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 18 min carter county res... 25,157
News Do gay men have a misogyny problem? 30 min Frank 6
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 33 min Frank 15
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 1 hr YouDidntBuildThat 222
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 46,157
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr EdmondWA 5,332
News Joe Biden Criticizes Trump's Decision To Revoke... 2 hr Tre H 2
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC