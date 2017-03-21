YouTube apologizes after feature bloc...

YouTube apologizes after feature blocks LGBTQ content

YouTube has apologized after its family-friendly "Restricted Mode" recently blocked videos by gay, bisexual and transgender creators, sparking complaints from users. Restricted Mode is an optional parental-control feature that users can activate to avoid content that's been flagged by an algorithm.

