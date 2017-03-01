Young girl wanted after gay couple endure shocking homophobic abuse on board bus
A YOUNG girl is wanted by police after a gay couple were made to endure shocking homophobic abuse on a bus. Actor James Ferguson recorded the moment he was called a "gay sh*t" after boarding a packed bus with his boyfriend.
