There are on the Townhall story from 20 hrs ago, titled Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness. In it, Townhall reports that:

In 2014, a gay activist in England addressed the disproportionately high rate of drug abuse in LGB circles, asking , "Why is drug use higher in the gay community?" His answer: There are negative aspects to the LGB lifestyle that contribute to it. Now, in 2017, a gay writer has addressed "The Epidemic of Gay Loneliness," asking why gay "marriage" has not cured gay loneliness , especially among gay men.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Townhall.