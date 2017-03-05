Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay...

Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness

There are 2 comments on the Townhall story from 20 hrs ago, titled Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness. In it, Townhall reports that:

In 2014, a gay activist in England addressed the disproportionately high rate of drug abuse in LGB circles, asking , "Why is drug use higher in the gay community?" His answer: There are negative aspects to the LGB lifestyle that contribute to it. Now, in 2017, a gay writer has addressed "The Epidemic of Gay Loneliness," asking why gay "marriage" has not cured gay loneliness , especially among gay men.

Gays Run the World

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
The author of the news article is just not GAY enough
It happens; and its perfectly normal
cpeter1313

“Reality is better than truth.”

Since: Nov 09

Indianapolis

#2 7 hrs ago
The author sounds like an entitled little punk who expects life to hand him everything, including happiness. I'm gay and I'm old enough to remember when I culd have been jailed for holding another man's hand. I lived through the Aids Crisis and lost many dear friends. I marvel at how much better things are for us now. But being freer doesn't mean the battles are won, and it's no guarantee of relationships or personal happiness.

Depression? We still face prejudice and oppression. There are still many places where we can be fired for being gay, or be denied housing, etc. The author may have grown up in a relatively gay-positive area, but millions of us still deal with hostility on a near-daily basis. Maybe if he channeled his whining into something positive for the community, he'd find something more useful than angst.

