Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "homosexual conduct"?
There are 9 comments on the Texas Tribune story from 5 hrs ago, titled Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "homosexual conduct"?. In it, Texas Tribune reports that:
Technically, the state's ban on "homosexual conduct" is not enforceable because of a 2003 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. But a state statute banning sex between people of the same gender remains on the books.
|
Since: Apr 09
20,904
Location hidden
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Because its Texas and they're idiots?
|
#2 4 hrs ago
I can't believe what I'm hearing. This needs to get off the books! This is 2017.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,237
|
#3 4 hrs ago
Homosexuality is a compulsive demon-driven mental aberration and is still spreading HIV-AIDS just like predicted in Romans Chapter One("The AIDS Chapter").
In the movie 'Kindergarten Cop' the little boy keeps saying "Boys have penises and girls have vaginas."
Male pelvic-bones are seriously different then female pelvic-bones. So whichever pelvic-bone you have THAT is your gender. Deal with it!
John 3:16-18
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Texas wants to be the next North Carolina
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Spot on
|
#6 1 hr ago
When I lived in Texas we shot queers like we did rats and crows, they were pests!!!
|
#7 57 min ago
I thought Romans in the buybull implicated various hetero behaviors, too, but the white [sic] supremacist [sic] riff raff and others never seem to notice those other admonitions. (Hpmophobic closet cases.)
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,237
|
#8 32 min ago
GOOD POINT but there is still no excuse for homosexuality. Thanks for reading Romans chapter one - The AIDS Chapter. Now try John 3:16-18 & Ephesians 6:12.
|
#9 2 min ago
Homosexuality protects us from your unwanted homophobic advances
|
|
