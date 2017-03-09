'Walking Dead's' Daryl Dixon was almost a gay character
There are 14 comments on the Washington Blade story from 19 hrs ago, titled 'Walking Dead's' Daryl Dixon was almost a gay character. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
Daryl Dixon is a fan favorite on AMC's "The Walking Dead" but the character almost had the honor of being the show's first gay character. Norman Reedus, who portrays Daryl, spoke with the Mirror Online and said series' co-creator Frank Darabont toyed with the idea of Daryl having a same-sex relationship.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,648
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
This is old news. It's already been discussed on "Talking Dead". Now, the new character, Jesus....there's a hot possibility!!
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Some youth plan.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,648
Location hidden
|
#3 9 hrs ago
And one needs to understand, Terms of Service does not protect from stalking, harassment, and constant idiocy from lonely, old trolls that have no life and the inability to keep a registered username because of the disregard to TOS.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
Well then you'd better stop stalking and harassing me. Go out, get a life and make some friends, then you won't be so lonely and you won't be here idiotically stalking me.
~smootch~
|
#5 7 hrs ago
You tell 'em, Frankie!!!
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,648
Location hidden
|
#6 7 hrs ago
I made post#1....some old drunk replied to my post in #2, and I am the one stalking? Someone needs to sober up and realize the order of postings. Maybe he should take up "tweeting", it seems to be therapeutic for Trump!
|
#7 7 hrs ago
Why do you stalk and harass Frankie?
|
#8 6 hrs ago
Dopey troll post, like all your no substance sphincter troll posts. Stop stalking me! And sober up. People who accuse others of being drunks are the real drunks.
|
#9 6 hrs ago
Jade doesn't know that he is the biggest butt troll around because he thinks it's not butt trolling when LGBTQ do it.
|
#10 6 hrs ago
You really took it hard when Hillary suffered her humiliating defeat! You didn't post for weeks. Too funny! And you were so sure she would win. Ah good times.
|
#11 4 hrs ago
I heard the Walking Dead wanted the boy Carl to go gay too.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,648
Location hidden
|
#12 4 hrs ago
Name one post where I ever mentioned the election. I stopped posting on October 29 th. That is your delusional little lie that I ever posted about politics. You are a known liar and exagerator. Hell, you are the one who commented on my postings when I decided to return to Topix. Stop commenting on my posts, as I sure as hell never mention you first. I'm glad I irritate you so. I hope I raise that blood pressure of yours so high that your head pops! LOL
|
#13 4 hrs ago
Was October 29th when you were diagnosed with AIDS?
|
#14 4 hrs ago
Death threat reported!
Stop stalking and harassing me.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|guest
|1,218
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|DUH
|24,869
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|7 min
|Lacie
|8
|Ex-Gay Therapy' Leader Dead at 70Dr. Joseph Nic...
|9 min
|Lacie
|4
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|28 min
|The Troll Stopper
|17
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|45,697
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|1 hr
|Lacie
|13
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC