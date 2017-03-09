There are on the Washington Blade story from 19 hrs ago, titled 'Walking Dead's' Daryl Dixon was almost a gay character. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

Daryl Dixon is a fan favorite on AMC's "The Walking Dead" but the character almost had the honor of being the show's first gay character. Norman Reedus, who portrays Daryl, spoke with the Mirror Online and said series' co-creator Frank Darabont toyed with the idea of Daryl having a same-sex relationship.

