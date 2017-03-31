'Walking Dead' actor Daniel Newman co...

'Walking Dead' actor Daniel Newman comes out as gay

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Newman, 36, plays Daniel, a soldier of the colony The Kingdom, on the post-apocalyptic show. He announced in a tweet that he is "#OUTandProud" and encouraged people to be proud of who they are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 4 min Ex-Lesbian River 66
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 min Terra Firma 46,553
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 18 min ugh 25,349
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 26 min mesohorny 1,351
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 34 min Mellow Yellow 13,303
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 41 min Wondering 154
News North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha... 1 hr Truth 6
News New York Officers Accused of Arresting Queer Me... 1 hr Captan Merica 37
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 6 hr Waste Time 69,518
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC