'Walking Dead' actor Daniel Newman comes out as gay
Newman, 36, plays Daniel, a soldier of the colony The Kingdom, on the post-apocalyptic show. He announced in a tweet that he is "#OUTandProud" and encouraged people to be proud of who they are.
