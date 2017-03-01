Vandals damage gay rights advocacy group's office
A gay rights advocacy group says its office at the Jersey shore has been vandalized while its executive director was inside the building. Authorities say two people allegedly smashed the glass front door of Garden State Equality's office in Asbury Park on Saturday.
