Vandals damage gay rights advocacy gr...

Vandals damage gay rights advocacy group's office

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A gay rights advocacy group says its office at the Jersey shore has been vandalized while its executive director was inside the building. Authorities say two people allegedly smashed the glass front door of Garden State Equality's office in Asbury Park on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 22 min NE Jade 2
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 36 min Truth 45,342
News Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' rema... 1 hr NE Jade 3
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,180
News Homosexuality and the Bible (Aug '11) 3 hr Just Think 36,055
26 year old full time worker/student 6 hr Bear1990 3
News Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What? 6 hr Theocraencyclical 7
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 17 hr carter county res... 24,807
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,349,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC