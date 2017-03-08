Utah Senate OKs bill overturning anti...

Utah Senate OKs bill overturning anti-gay school law

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Utah lawmakers gave one of the final approvals needed for a proposal that would get rid of a state law that bans the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools, a move driven by a court challenge from gay rights groups. After no discussion, all but one Senate lawmaker present on Wednesday voted in favor of the proposal cutting the word "homosexuality" from the state's sex education law and replacing it with the words "advocacy of premarital or extramarital sexual activity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min Truth 45,481
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 11 min Strel 24,835
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 1 hr Just Think 61,387
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,196
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... 2 hr TheReligionOfPeac... 12
News Man hurls anti-gay slurs, stabs two men at Broo... 3 hr Bruce 2
News Oklahoma prison inmate accused of extorting gay... 4 hr Lets Get This Str... 3
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 7 hr NE Jade 11
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC