Utah Senate OKs bill overturning anti-gay school law
Utah lawmakers gave one of the final approvals needed for a proposal that would get rid of a state law that bans the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools, a move driven by a court challenge from gay rights groups. After no discussion, all but one Senate lawmaker present on Wednesday voted in favor of the proposal cutting the word "homosexuality" from the state's sex education law and replacing it with the words "advocacy of premarital or extramarital sexual activity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|Truth
|45,481
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|Strel
|24,835
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|61,387
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,196
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|2 hr
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|12
|Man hurls anti-gay slurs, stabs two men at Broo...
|3 hr
|Bruce
|2
|Oklahoma prison inmate accused of extorting gay...
|4 hr
|Lets Get This Str...
|3
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|7 hr
|NE Jade
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC