Utah Senate OKs bill overturning anti-gay school law

Utah lawmakers gave one of the final approvals needed for a proposal that would get rid of a state law that bans the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools, a move driven by a court challenge from gay rights groups. After no discussion, all but one Senate lawmaker present on Wednesday voted in favor of the proposal cutting the word "homosexuality" from the state's sex education law and replacing it with the words "advocacy of premarital or extramarital sexual activity."

