UK Governement Condemns 'Gay Cure' Therapy But Doesn't Want to Ban It
Since January, a petition has been launched in the United Kingdom to demand a ban on these methods, which are unanimously considered to be ineffective. The petition has collected more than 33,000 signatures, though 100,000 are necessary for a discussion to take place in parliament.
#1 5 hrs ago
The poor talibangelicals seem to think that identical twins who are heterosexual would like the exact same type of woman, or that identical twins would have identical IQs, or that identical twins would have the same handedness, things that all have some basis in genetic makeup. Not exclusive, but some basis.
But finally, who really cares if homophobes or heterosexuals are born or made or, more likely, a bit of both?
#2 4 hrs ago
Homosexuals are mentally ill and they need something to help them. Conversion therapy is worth a try to be normal for a change.
#3 4 hrs ago
That is a serviceable way for self hating closet cases to find other men to closet casedly date.
