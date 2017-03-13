UK Governement Condemns 'Gay Cure' Th...

UK Governement Condemns 'Gay Cure' Therapy But Doesn't Want to Ban It

There are 3 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled UK Governement Condemns 'Gay Cure' Therapy But Doesn't Want to Ban It. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Since January, a petition has been launched in the United Kingdom to demand a ban on these methods, which are unanimously considered to be ineffective. The petition has collected more than 33,000 signatures, though 100,000 are necessary for a discussion to take place in parliament.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Christshariahns

Philadelphia, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
The poor talibangelicals seem to think that identical twins who are heterosexual would like the exact same type of woman, or that identical twins would have identical IQs, or that identical twins would have the same handedness, things that all have some basis in genetic makeup. Not exclusive, but some basis.

But finally, who really cares if homophobes or heterosexuals are born or made or, more likely, a bit of both?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christshariahns

Philadelphia, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
Homosexuals are mentally ill and they need something to help them. Conversion therapy is worth a try to be normal for a change.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christshariahns

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
closet case Christshariahns wrote:
<quoted text>
Conversion therapy is worth a try to be normal for a change.
]

That is a serviceable way for self hating closet cases to find other men to closet casedly date.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min payme 5,316
News Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo... 30 min Wondering 89
News State senator responds to critics with GIF of d... 39 min Wondering 6
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr doG mDaden Hloy p... 13,223
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 1,290
What Happen 2 Waste Water 4 hr Christshariahns 2
News Gay veterans returning to Boston's St. Patrick'... 4 hr TominELPasio 1
News North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga... 6 hr Christshariahns 20
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 6 hr Christshariahns 131
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 14 hr Wondering 46,017
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 17 hr River Tam 25,123
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,633,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC