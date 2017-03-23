Two Boxers Find Lust in the Ring in t...

Two Boxers Find Lust in the Ring in the Gay Short Film 'Heavy Weight' - WATCH

In the short film Heavy Weight , directed by Jonny Ruff, a boxer finds his world turned upside down by the arrival of a new fighter at the club. The film stars Chuku Modu , Dean Christie, Karl Reay, and Eddy Elsey.

