Two Boxers Find Lust in the Ring in the Gay Short Film 'Heavy Weight' - WATCH
In the short film Heavy Weight , directed by Jonny Ruff, a boxer finds his world turned upside down by the arrival of a new fighter at the club. The film stars Chuku Modu , Dean Christie, Karl Reay, and Eddy Elsey.
