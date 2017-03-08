TV star Michael K. Williams talks making art in divided times
James Purefoy as Hap Collins, Tiffany Mack as Florida Grange, Enrique Marciano as Raul, Michael K Williams as Leonard Pine - Hap and Leonard _ Season 2, Episode 2 - Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/SundanceTV What: Second season of mystery series about East Texas buddies who are amateur investigators and adventurers. Starring Michael Kenneth Williams and James Purefoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|18 min
|Stop the Hate
|24,892
|ACLU launches nationwide training on protest, r...
|22 min
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|27 min
|guest
|1,248
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|27 min
|PoliciaFederal
|46
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|4 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|9
|Bozell & Graham Column: ABC's Huge Gay Propagan...
|4 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,184
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|45,788
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|9 hr
|Tre H
|41
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC