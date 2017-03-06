The most a controversiala gay moments in TV history
There are 5 comments on the Gay Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled The most a controversiala gay moments in TV history. In it, Gay Times reports that:
While the inclusion of same-sex love stories in television and film has progressed massively in recent years, there's still a way to go . Every time two guys or two ladies lock lips on screen, there always seems to be someone waiting by the phone ready to call Ofcom, rather than just accepting that love is love.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,633
Location hidden
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Seriously Tommy1, just what would you have going on in your life if it weren't "gay" related? You certainly don't have any time to participate in many of the straight things going on in the world, as most of your day is spent switching names/locations and posting on the gay threads! Carry on, it keeps you off the streets, and from annoying people out in public!
|
#4 7 hrs ago
Jade has been sailing on his houseboat in Great Salt Lake. Riding that gay moments pony.
|
#5 7 hrs ago
Been a few rumors going around. Seems you two disappeared about the same time, and been gone awhile. Then reappearing about the same time.
|
#6 7 hrs ago
Jade got me banned again. Stop gay censorship of free speech and the banning of straight posters! Complain to the crooked biased gay mods!
|
#7 7 hrs ago
Understand that. They must be going to another forum also, because a lot of them has disappeared. Even Foxy
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Respect71
|45,358
|Sexual revolution: When We Rise explores the hi...
|1 hr
|Tre H
|3
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Fabio
|6
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,150
|Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' rema...
|4 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|4
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,181
|Homosexuality and the Bible (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Just Think
|36,055
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC