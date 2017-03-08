The Latest: Parade organizers say gay group not banned
In this March 20, 2016 file photo, members of OutVets, a group of gay military veterans, march in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. The group said Wednesday, March 8, 2017, it was denied permission to march in the 2017 Boston St. Patrick's Day parade just two years after organizers made the ground-breaking decision to allow gay groups to participate for the first time.
#1 9 hrs ago
"The pressure on parade organizers, including a pullout by one major sponsor, has prompted them to schedule a meeting Friday to reconsider the vote to exclude OutVets."
It's funny to watch bigots squirm for excuses in their disingenuousness - the group displaying Rainbow insignias is against parade rules because it alludes to sexual orientation...but the name "OutVets" somehow goes unmentioned by the old order bigots as pretty starkly even for the slow witted alluding to sexual orientation....
What if any of the OutVets marchers have hair that is just a little _too_ coiffed? What if they're too cute to be str8? Speaking of which: Female vets still don't pose the question of full or quasi lesbianism these days? I could go on with the stereotypes.
#2 9 hrs ago
We want to march waving our rainbow flay along with our nazi flag.
#3 9 hrs ago
Ardent, sexually fixated homophobes are the _real_ victims these days. And that's good.
But why would homophobic bigots consider the "nazi flag" [sic] to connote an insult to its bearer? Homophobes tend to be anti Semitic and racist themselves.
