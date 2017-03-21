The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall ...

The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash in the colors of the...

City employees will be barred from traveling on state or city-subsidized business to South Dakota or from contracting with South Dakota businesses, said Jack Gallagher, a spokesman for the San Francisco city administrator. City employees will be barred from traveling on state or city-subsidized business to South Dakota or from contracting with South Dakota businesses, said Jack Gallagher, a spokesman for the San Francisco city Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard signed a bill to give legal protections to faith-based organizations that, based on their religious beliefs, refuse to place children in certain households.

