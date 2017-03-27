James Lecesne performs in "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey," at Hartford Stage, Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 23. James Lecesne performs in "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey," at Hartford Stage, Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 23. James Lecesne is one of those acclaimed actor/writers whose works are so touching and inspirational, you feel like you know what's in his heart, even if you've never met him. For starters, he wrote the screenplay for the Academy Award-winning short film, "Trevor," which inspired the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.