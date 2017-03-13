Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing...

Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgender bathroom access

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A bathroom sign welcomes both genders at the Cacao Cinnamon coffee shop in Durham, North Carolina, United States on May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo The Texas Senate on Tuesday preliminarily approved a Republican-backed bill that would restrict access to public bathrooms by transgender people over criticism from Democrats who said it was unnecessary, discriminatory and economically destructive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 6 min spud 175
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... 13 min Imprtnrd 4
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 16 min Imprtnrd 25,022
News How to make her orgasm: Three sex lessons from ... 26 min Imprtnrd 5
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 27 min actorvet 3
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 38 min TomInElPaso 45,907
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 8 hr Evilgelicalling 101
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC