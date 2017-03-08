Texas panel advances 'bathroom bill'
The Rev. David Wynn told Texas lawmakers how the proposed "bathroom bill" would affect him, one of the hundreds to speak out in about 13 hours of public testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Bars Boycott Yuengling Beer After Owner Com...
|6 min
|Justin
|24
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|14 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,169
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|16 min
|Respect71
|45,514
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|36 min
|Inquisitor
|1,206
|Gay vets group says kicked out of Boston St. Pa...
|51 min
|Mr Giggles
|4
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Strel
|24,836
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|14
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC