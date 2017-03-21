Texas' next religious liberty fight could be over foster care
In the 1970s, Roloff, a Baptist preacher, was known for his homes for teenagers in Corpus Christi. A 1973 legislative report on child care in the state said members heard testimony from children previously in Roloff's Rebekah Home for Girls about irregular meals and whippings.
#1 13 hrs ago
"Roloff's Rebekah Home for Girls" sounds like a tawdry, badly acted fetish video. Not that I would know.
#3 4 hrs ago
Just having the name 'Lest-r Roll-ff' bestows upon the entire State of Texas the permanent creep factor that can never be eradicated
Not to mention that keeping prisons full of girls for him to spank regularly rings the sadistic sex pervert bell (BDSM)
From Wiki:
"Attorney General John Hill promptly filed suit against Roloff Evangelistic Enterprises, introducing affidavits from sixteen Rebekah girls who said they had been whipped with leather straps, beaten with paddles, handcuffed to drainpipes, and locked in isolation cellsÂ—sometimes for such minor infractions as failing to memorize a Bible passage or forgetting to make a bed. Roloff defended these methods as good old-fashioned discipline, solidly supported by Scripture, and denied that any treatment at Rebekah constituted abuse. During an evidentiary hearing, he made his position clear by declaring,'Better a pink bottom than a black soul.' Attorney General Hill bluntly replied that it wasn't pink bottoms he objected to, but ones that were blue, black, and bloody."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lester_Roloff
Yikes!
