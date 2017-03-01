Texas court hears case to limit gay marriage
The Texas Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that conservatives hope will provide an opening to challenge the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide. The all-Republican court initially refused to hear the lawsuit, which challenged Houston's decision to offer same-sex spousal benefits to municipal employees.
#1 4 hrs ago
It is obvious you may not legally treat one class of married persons differently in terms of benefits than you do another class of married persons. They're all legally married, whether fundies, bigots and closet cases in TX like that fact or not.
