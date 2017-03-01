Texas court hears case that could dent gay marriage right
The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a Houston case that top Republicans hope will provide an opening to chip away at the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide. A coalition of religious and social conservatives sued America's fourth-largest city in 2013, challenging its decision to offer same-sex spousal benefits to municipal employees.
