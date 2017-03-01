Texas court hears case that could den...

Texas court hears case that could dent gay marriage right

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a Houston case that top Republicans hope will provide an opening to chip away at the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide. A coalition of religious and social conservatives sued America's fourth-largest city in 2013, challenging its decision to offer same-sex spousal benefits to municipal employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... 2 min Marcavage s Emission 4
News Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10) 10 min Humanspirit 786
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,220
News Lesbians more likely to orgasm during sex: study 2 hr Marcavage s Emission 2
News Dan Stevens explains Beauty and the Beast's LGB... 2 hr Marcavage s Emission 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill 3 hr Frogface Kate 22
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 1,114
News Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go... 11 hr slick willie expl... 44
first gay experiences (Oct '11) Feb 25 Robin 94
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC