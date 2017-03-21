Texas A&M's first openly gay student ...

Texas A&M's first openly gay student body president to take office

There are 5 comments on the Star-Telegram.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Texas A&M's first openly gay student body president to take office. In it, Star-Telegram.com reports that:

Texas A&M University's first openly gay student body president is set to take office next month, marking a milestone for the largest public university in the state. Bobby Brooks, an economics junior at the flagship campus in College Station, was elected by A&M students as the university's 74th student body president March 9. In an interview published Sunday in The Battalion , the student newspaper, Brooks said he "was fulfilling the dream I had been building since my freshman year," and added he wanted his victory to reflect his readiness to lead.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 11 hrs ago
Darren wrote:
What's this world coming to!!!
The world is realizing how stupid and irrational homophobia is.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#3 10 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>The world is realizing how stupid and irrational homophobia is.
The word 'homophobia' is silly. If there is a phobia related to homosexuality it is experienced only by homosexuals.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,685

Appleton WI

#4 7 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

The word 'homophobia' is silly. If there is a phobia related to homosexuality it is experienced only by homosexuals.
False.

Homophobia is experienced by people just like you. Calling it "silly" is just more denial. People have been bullied, beaten and killed, just because some people have an irrational contempt for homosexuality and people they perceive as gay. Homophobia certainly wasn't "silly" for Matthew Shepard and many others who were brutally assaulted and murdered.

On the other hand, you may have touched on a point without realizing it. Many homophobes ARE in reality homosexual themselves. Their fear is in admitting to themselves that they are gay because they internalize the hatred and bigotry they see, and believe that homosexuality is something to be feared and hated. And so they lash out at those who are openly gay and project their self-hatred on others in order to try to convince themselves and everybody else that THEY are not gay.

YOU, mister "Wondering," are here pretty much every day, immersing yourself in all topics related to homosexuality, while always trying to convince yourself and everybody else that homosexuals are deserving of nothing but your derision and contempt. This may be due to your own self-loathing, as is often the case with homophobes in denial. You just have to learn that it's okay if you're gay, but it's not okay if you're a hater.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,685

Appleton WI

#6 7 hrs ago
Doyle Doss wrote:
<quoted text>
No such thing as homophobia, no one is afraid of any pansy azz Queers.
False.

Your fear is not of other "pansy azz queers," your fear is that YOU may be one.

You go out of your way to make sure everyone sees how tough and macho you are...
because you mistakenly believe that will remove any suspicions that YOU may be gay yourself.

Anyone who is secure with their own sexuality has no need to show such hatred and contempt for gay people. Your contempt for gay people is a projection of your contempt for yourself.

Now, go ahead and lash out at me with more ultra-macho anti-gay garbage and remain in complete denial... you may convince yourself, but you don't convince me.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Johnny

Philadelphia, PA

#9 2 hrs ago
Hydrophobia - fear of water
Germ phobia - fear of germs
Arachnophobia - fear of spiders
Homophobia- fear of Queers
NOT
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 19 min DUH 46,194
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 26 min No Surprise 5,364
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 41 min DUH 25,180
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 1 hr Pauli 26
The Time Betsy DeVos Was Confronted by the Pare... 1 hr Nathan 3
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,243
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 1 hr DUH 225
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC