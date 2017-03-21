There are on the Star-Telegram.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Texas A&M's first openly gay student body president to take office. In it, Star-Telegram.com reports that:

Texas A&M University's first openly gay student body president is set to take office next month, marking a milestone for the largest public university in the state. Bobby Brooks, an economics junior at the flagship campus in College Station, was elected by A&M students as the university's 74th student body president March 9. In an interview published Sunday in The Battalion , the student newspaper, Brooks said he "was fulfilling the dream I had been building since my freshman year," and added he wanted his victory to reflect his readiness to lead.

