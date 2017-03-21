The world is realizing how stupid and irrational homophobia is.What's this world coming to!!!
Texas A&M's first openly gay student body president to take office
There are 5 comments on the Star-Telegram.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Texas A&M's first openly gay student body president to take office. In it, Star-Telegram.com reports that:
Texas A&M University's first openly gay student body president is set to take office next month, marking a milestone for the largest public university in the state. Bobby Brooks, an economics junior at the flagship campus in College Station, was elected by A&M students as the university's 74th student body president March 9. In an interview published Sunday in The Battalion , the student newspaper, Brooks said he "was fulfilling the dream I had been building since my freshman year," and added he wanted his victory to reflect his readiness to lead.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
|
#3 10 hrs ago
The word 'homophobia' is silly. If there is a phobia related to homosexuality it is experienced only by homosexuals.
|
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,685
Appleton WI
|
#4 7 hrs ago
False.
Homophobia is experienced by people just like you. Calling it "silly" is just more denial. People have been bullied, beaten and killed, just because some people have an irrational contempt for homosexuality and people they perceive as gay. Homophobia certainly wasn't "silly" for Matthew Shepard and many others who were brutally assaulted and murdered.
On the other hand, you may have touched on a point without realizing it. Many homophobes ARE in reality homosexual themselves. Their fear is in admitting to themselves that they are gay because they internalize the hatred and bigotry they see, and believe that homosexuality is something to be feared and hated. And so they lash out at those who are openly gay and project their self-hatred on others in order to try to convince themselves and everybody else that THEY are not gay.
YOU, mister "Wondering," are here pretty much every day, immersing yourself in all topics related to homosexuality, while always trying to convince yourself and everybody else that homosexuals are deserving of nothing but your derision and contempt. This may be due to your own self-loathing, as is often the case with homophobes in denial. You just have to learn that it's okay if you're gay, but it's not okay if you're a hater.
|
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,685
Appleton WI
|
#6 7 hrs ago
False.
Your fear is not of other "pansy azz queers," your fear is that YOU may be one.
You go out of your way to make sure everyone sees how tough and macho you are...
because you mistakenly believe that will remove any suspicions that YOU may be gay yourself.
Anyone who is secure with their own sexuality has no need to show such hatred and contempt for gay people. Your contempt for gay people is a projection of your contempt for yourself.
Now, go ahead and lash out at me with more ultra-macho anti-gay garbage and remain in complete denial... you may convince yourself, but you don't convince me.
|
#9 2 hrs ago
Hydrophobia - fear of water
Germ phobia - fear of germs
Arachnophobia - fear of spiders
Homophobia- fear of Queers
NOT
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|19 min
|DUH
|46,194
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|26 min
|No Surprise
|5,364
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|41 min
|DUH
|25,180
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|1 hr
|Pauli
|26
|The Time Betsy DeVos Was Confronted by the Pare...
|1 hr
|Nathan
|3
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,243
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|1 hr
|DUH
|225
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC