There are 3 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay marriage. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

A watered-down version of a bill that took aim at Tennessee's recognition of gay marriages is dead for the year. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted Wednesday to stop considering the bill by Republican Rep. Mark Pody of Lebanon until next year.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 13 hrs ago
The marriage equality ship sailed nearly two years ago
Perhaps news is slow in Nashville

Clarence

Bladensburg, MD

#2 12 hrs ago
Perhaps that can be changed in the near future!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,704

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
The marriage equality ship sailed nearly two years ago
Perhaps news is slow in Nashville
They are probably waiting to see just how well the orange kool-aid is settling with all those that slurped it down. It seems to not be having the desired affect that so many had hoped.

