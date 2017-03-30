Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay marriage
There are 3 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay marriage. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:
A watered-down version of a bill that took aim at Tennessee's recognition of gay marriages is dead for the year. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted Wednesday to stop considering the bill by Republican Rep. Mark Pody of Lebanon until next year.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
The marriage equality ship sailed nearly two years ago
.
Perhaps news is slow in Nashville
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Perhaps that can be changed in the near future!
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,704
Location hidden
|
#3 10 hrs ago
They are probably waiting to see just how well the orange kool-aid is settling with all those that slurped it down. It seems to not be having the desired affect that so many had hoped.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|cpeter1313
|46,487
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|10 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|17
|Do Gay Men Fall in Love With Women (Nov '07)
|44 min
|Sufi
|3,340
|Looking for a girlfriend for a married bi-sexual (Aug '08)
|46 min
|Brown sister
|61
|Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors
|1 hr
|Sargent York
|6
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|140
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|well
|25,310
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|56
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|23 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|69,515
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC