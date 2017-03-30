There are on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay marriage. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

A watered-down version of a bill that took aim at Tennessee's recognition of gay marriages is dead for the year. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted Wednesday to stop considering the bill by Republican Rep. Mark Pody of Lebanon until next year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.