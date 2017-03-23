Taiwan top court hears landmark gay m...

Taiwan top court hears landmark gay marriage case

Read more: BBC News

A panel of judges at Taiwan's top court has begun hearing a case that could make the island the first place in Asia to introduce gay marriage. A panel of 14 justices are hearing arguments and will debate whether a line in Taiwan's civil code, which states that marriage is between a man and a woman, is unconstitutional.

