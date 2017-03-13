There are on the The Raw Story story from 19 hrs ago, titled Taiwan lesbian ordered to pay back groom. In it, The Raw Story reports that:

Taiwan's same-sex marriage bill is due for a final reading this year and the island would become the first place in Asia to legalise it A judgement against a gay woman who married a man because of pressure from her family has sparked criticism in Taiwan as the island moves closer to legalising same-sex marriage. The woman was recently ordered by a court to return around Tw$500,000 to her husband after she left him for her girlfriend.

