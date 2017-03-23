Sweden to offer compensation for tran...

Sweden to offer compensation for transgender sterilizations

Read more: Reuters

Sweden's center-left government proposed legislation on Monday that would grant compensation to transgender men and women who had to undergo mandatory sterilization in order to have their sex legally reassigned. Transgender Swedes had to be sterilized before they could legally change their gender until 2013.

