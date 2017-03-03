Subtle (very) 'gay moment' in new Dis...

Subtle (very) 'gay moment' in new Disney film generates buzz

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 680News

This image released by Disney shows Josh Gad as Le Fou, left, and Luke Evans as Gaston in a scene from, "Beauty and the Beast," opening nationwide on March 17. The so-called "gay moment" in Disney's new live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast" is subtle - so subtle that one could easily miss it with an ill-timed sneeze or glance away from the screen. And it may sail over the heads of young viewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min TomInElPaso 45,285
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 min guest 1,156
MaGIC PHONE 10 min Wallie 1
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 17 min Harley 69,519
News Batwoman and Midnighter: DC's two badass, Batma... 48 min Dinnie 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr carter county res... 24,789
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr Big Donald Fan 13,129
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC