Student sues Columbia, alleging 'indifference' to 2 rapes
There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from 14 hrs ago, titled Student sues Columbia, alleging 'indifference' to 2 rapes.
A woman who enrolled in Columbia University partly because she wanted to be part of the emotional debate there over on-campus sexual assaults sued the school Tuesday, saying she was raped twice in her dorm room during her freshman year. Amelia Roskin-Frazee, 20, said in a lawsuit filed in federal court that Columbia showed "deliberate indifference" to the two assaults in October and December of 2015.

#1 6 hrs ago
"Many survivors don't go to the police right away or report right away," Roskin-Frazee said. "I was ashamed, and I was scared that because I couldn't identify him Columbia wouldn't investigate."
But I thought she had already been out as a survivor of sexual assault and as an anti rape activist well before she reached Columbia. That's really strange behavior.
She couldn't describe him or she couldn't identify him? How stark an unconscious admission that she couldn't identify him? Think about that. One reason you couldn't identify a person is that he doesn't exist. Her language is interesting.
"The lawsuit said Roskin-Frazee was still living in the same room on Dec. 14 when the man got into the room again, tied her hands to a chair and penetrated her with objects including scissors and a razor."
So she was found with her hands tied to the chair, right? Because he bound her.(The article doesn't say, but I'm betting she "wriggled free" on her own.) No mention of whether she secured the scissors and the razor she was penetrated with for any DNA of the rapist, not of any scaring from them. Nor of something so obvious as whether the dorm room door was locked the two times, or, if it was, whether the assailant got in by some pass key or by breaking in. Naturally an anti rape activist who had already been raped in the dorm room once would not leave the door unlocked in the wake of it....
