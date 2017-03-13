State senator responds to critics wit...

State senator responds to critics with GIF of defecating dog

There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 18 hrs ago, titled State senator responds to critics with GIF of defecating dog. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

A North Carolina state senator who's running for mayor of Charlotte has had his Twitter use restricted by his campaign manager after he posted an animated image of a defecating dog in response to critics of his LGBT stance. WFAE-FM in Charlotte reports campaign manager Dakota Cary confirmed the tweet was sent Tuesday by Democratic state Sen. Joel Ford.

Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#1
The stupid article does not make clear what D. Ford's stance on lgbt issues is, and indeed, it appears that the substance of Ford's tweeting an image of a defecating dog was to tell someone who asked what his stance on lgbt issues is to bugger off. But the article does not explain whether that someone was a fundie activist or an lgbt activist.

Someone should ask D. Ford what his stance on Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is, and if in response to that we get a gif of a candlestick being shoved into a dog then we'll have some clarity.
Chicago, IL

