South Dakota governor mum on religious adoption protections
South Dakota's Republican governor isn't saying whether he'll sign a measure aimed at protecting faith-based organizations that refuse to place children with gay couples or other arrangements contrary to their religious beliefs. Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who hasn't signaled what action he will take on the bill, frustrated the more conservative elements of his party last year by vetoing a bill that would have required students to use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding with their birth gender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Strel
|24,841
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|45,500
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|4 hr
|EdmondWA
|13
|Utah Senate OKs bill overturning anti-gay schoo...
|7 hr
|Christaliban
|1
|Man hurls anti-gay slurs, stabs two men at Broo...
|7 hr
|Christaliban
|2
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|7 hr
|Christaliban
|4
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|7 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,165
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC