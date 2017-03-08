SNL Responds to the Gay Guys of Logo's 'Fire Island' with the...
Kate McKinnon and Saturday Night Live were ready with a response to Logo's upcoming Fire Island reality show featuring Fire Island Pines' more lesbianic neighbor, Cherry Grove. "If you think Fire Island is non Read Matt Baume takes a closer look at the trend of state legislators rushing to pass anti-transgender "bathroom bans" and finds political motivations at work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|1 hr
|Susanm
|81
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Terra Firma
|45,825
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Terra Firma
|24,914
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|4 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|42
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,252
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|10 hr
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|18
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|11 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|82
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC