Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' remake over gay 'propaganda'

A Russian lawmaker has urged that country's government to ban Disney's new "Beauty and the Beast" remake after labeling it "a blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships." The complaint was detailed in a letter sent by Vitaly Milonov to the Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky and reported by state-run news agency Ria Novsti.

