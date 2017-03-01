Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the B...

Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' remake over gay 'propaganda'

There are 2 comments on the MyHighPlains.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' remake over gay 'propaganda'. In it, MyHighPlains.com reports that:

A Russian lawmaker has urged that country's government to ban Disney's new "Beauty and the Beast" remake after labeling it "a blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships." The complaint was detailed in a letter sent by Vitaly Milonov to the Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky and reported by state-run news agency Ria Novsti.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Theocraencyclica l

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
With this initiative Vitaly Milonov just launched his campaign for City Council member in Shelbyville, TN!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tommy

Bladensburg, MD

#2 6 hrs ago
As it should be everywhere

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Respect71 45,340
26 year old full time worker/student 2 hr Bear1990 3
News Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What? 2 hr Theocraencyclical 7
News Sexual revolution: When We Rise explores the hi... 2 hr Theocraencyclical 3
News Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness 6 hr Tommy 4
News Documentary explores drag scene in city of the ... 6 hr Theocraencyclical 1
News Homosexuality and the Bible (Aug '11) 6 hr Iittlewarney 36,054
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 12 hr carter county res... 24,807
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,344,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC