Russia May Ban 'Beauty and the Beast' Over Gay Scene
There are 1 comment on the Advocate story from 10 hrs ago, titled Russia May Ban 'Beauty and the Beast' Over Gay Scene. In it, Advocate reports that:
Beauty and the Beast captured headlines last week when it was announced that the film will have a gay scene, but the mention of it caused concern for one Russian politician, who labeled the film "propaganda," reports CNN . Vitaly Milonov authored a letter to the Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, calling the live-action remake of the Disney classic "a blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships."
#2 9 hrs ago
"Beauty and the Beast captured headlines last week when it was announced that the film will have a gay scene...."
That's a deliberately, click baitingly suggestive distortion. If two men wind up dancing with another in a partner switching ballroom type dance and are surprised at the turn of events then that can be read as two str8 guys as easily as it can be as two gay guys. In any event, it's not a "gay scene," which promises something far different.
