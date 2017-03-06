There are on the Advocate story from 10 hrs ago, titled Russia May Ban 'Beauty and the Beast' Over Gay Scene. In it, Advocate reports that:

Beauty and the Beast captured headlines last week when it was announced that the film will have a gay scene, but the mention of it caused concern for one Russian politician, who labeled the film "propaganda," reports CNN . Vitaly Milonov authored a letter to the Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, calling the live-action remake of the Disney classic "a blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships."

