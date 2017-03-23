Rick Perry Criticizes Election Of Openly Gay Student President
There are 2 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Rick Perry Criticizes Election Of Openly Gay Student President. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has criticized the election of an openly gay student president, suggesting that the election was stolen. Perry, a former Texas governor and failed presidential candidate, complained in an op-ed for the Houston Chronicle that the election of Bobby Brooks to lead Texas A&M was rigged in a "quest for diversity."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at On Top Magazine.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
They had to run the story here three times because lunkhead Rick kept forgetting he was outraged by the student election.
|
#2 2 min ago
The highest vote getter Intimidating voters in Texas? I would have never thought that would happen there. But that charge was dropped and or barely found not guilty. Campaign expense unreported? what is that?
And the next highest vote getter was Gay, WOW, who would have thought that in Texas.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|33 min
|Wondering
|46,290
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|1 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|1 hr
|Tre H
|21
|Catholic Church Waging War on Women and Gays (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Tre H
|217,512
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Tre H
|5,383
|Two Boxers Find Lust in the Ring in the Gay Sho...
|2 hr
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|4 hr
|The Virgin Queen
|17
|Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became...
|6 hr
|jonjedi
|31
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|9 hr
|Mona
|40
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|carter county res...
|25,230
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC