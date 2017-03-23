Rick Perry Criticizes Election Of Ope...

Rick Perry Criticizes Election Of Openly Gay Student President

There are 2 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Rick Perry Criticizes Election Of Openly Gay Student President. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has criticized the election of an openly gay student president, suggesting that the election was stolen. Perry, a former Texas governor and failed presidential candidate, complained in an op-ed for the Houston Chronicle that the election of Bobby Brooks to lead Texas A&M was rigged in a "quest for diversity."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#1 16 hrs ago
They had to run the story here three times because lunkhead Rick kept forgetting he was outraged by the student election.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Elizabeth1912

Stafford, VA

#2 2 min ago
The highest vote getter Intimidating voters in Texas? I would have never thought that would happen there. But that charge was dropped and or barely found not guilty. Campaign expense unreported? what is that?

And the next highest vote getter was Gay, WOW, who would have thought that in Texas.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 33 min Wondering 46,290
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 1 hr YouDidntBuildThat 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 1 hr Tre H 21
News Catholic Church Waging War on Women and Gays (Oct '07) 2 hr Tre H 217,512
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr Tre H 5,383
News Two Boxers Find Lust in the Ring in the Gay Sho... 2 hr Christsharians on... 1
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 4 hr The Virgin Queen 17
News Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became... 6 hr jonjedi 31
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 9 hr Mona 40
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 hr carter county res... 25,230
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC