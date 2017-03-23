There are on the On Top Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Rick Perry Criticizes Election Of Openly Gay Student President. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has criticized the election of an openly gay student president, suggesting that the election was stolen. Perry, a former Texas governor and failed presidential candidate, complained in an op-ed for the Houston Chronicle that the election of Bobby Brooks to lead Texas A&M was rigged in a "quest for diversity."

